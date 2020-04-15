Homing In Authors

A coronavirus lockdown reading list by Ashwin Sanghi

Staying indoors for a while? We have you covered. For your weekly Reading List, author Ashwin Sanghi recommends sitting back with some history, some crime thrillers and more

Panipat by Vishwas Patil

I am currently reading this book, that has sold several lakh copies in Indian languages, but the English translation is fairly recent. What I love is that the author has been able to weave in incredible research into a compelling story.

The Anarchy by William Dalrymple

This is an example of history made interesting. It is a retelling of the neutering of the Mughal empire by the East India Company, and the strategy involved in controlling a massive colony by a handful of traders and soldiers.

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

This is a must-read book that tells us what makes the human race so brilliant yet deadly… an unputdownable journey that explores how we got here and where we’re headed.

Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn

It is a layered crime thriller that kept me hooked. Almost as good as Gone Girl [Flynn’s more famous book], this one is a riveting read.

