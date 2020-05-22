Books

Bill Clinton, James Patterson to release second crime thriller

The two-term Democratic leader co-wrote the thriller entitled The President's Daughter with renowned author Patterson

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton will publish another crime novel, co-author James Patterson said Thursday, this time centered on the kidnapping of an American first daughter.

The two-term Democratic leader co-wrote the thriller entitled The President's Daughter with renowned author Patterson, the pair's second book following 2018's behind-the-scenes White House drama The President is Missing.

The duo's debut, centered on cyberattack dangers, sold more than 3 million copies.

“Working with @BillClinton has been a highlight of my career and I'm thrilled to have the chance to write with him again,” tweeted the American bestselling writer Patterson in announcing the new release.

According to a summary of the novel set for publication in the U.S. in June 2021, the plot centers on a former president who hopes to lay low after losing a second term, only to have an “imminent threat” to his daughter force him back into action.

The 73-year-old Clinton has written a number of books, including his post-presidential 2004 best-selling memoir My Life.

His own daughter Chelsea Clinton is also an author of several childrens books.

The prolific Patterson — famous for titles including Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider — is the globe's top-earning author, with Forbes valuing him at $94 million.

