Author Benyamin’s reading list

Best-selling author Benyamin’s books, especially about the Indian diaspora, have won him several prestigious awards. His eclectic Reading List of autobiographies, non-fiction and novels concludes our column

The Moon’s a Balloon by David Niven

I always enjoy reading autobiographies This is the one of the best that I read recently. A work that articulately depicts the problems and crises he faced during his acting journey to reach the Oscars.

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

This novel won this year’s Women’s Prize for Fiction. Hamnet, one of Shakespeare’s sons, died at the age of eleven. Eventually, Shakespeare goes on to write Hamlet. This novel goes behind the scenes to tell the story of a marriage and the loss of a child.

The Discomfort of Evening by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld

The most haunting novel I read recently. It narrates how death affects the minds of children and how they try to overcome it with their own magical world.

Atlas of Unknowns by Tania James

I was attracted to this work because it is a novel by an American writer with roots in Kerala. The life of Christians in Central Travancore is introduced to other communities through her book.

The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste

I noticed this novel long before it was shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize. I was fascinated by the author’s novel Beneath the Lion’s Gaze. The novel, set against the backdrop of the Italian occupation of Ethiopia, gives us a better understanding of African colonialism