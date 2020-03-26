Bengaluru-based RECK has curated a playlist and a reading list for you to check out over you are stuck at home. Nix (@famitsnix) has compiled a Quarindien Playlist. Some of the songs you can listen to are ‘Paper Boats’ by Flying Shoe, ‘Love We’re Made from Porcelain’ by Run It’s the Kid, '’Fingernails That Grow Forever’ by Morning Mourning, among others. You can listen to them here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5dUDmxHxXhhSn2KR7F3aL2?si=r-1PUDV4Snm_dYdIly4eEA

RECK also suggests a reading list. Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday, Fear and Trembling by Kierkegaard, Age of Anger by Pankaj Mishra, Ways of Seeing by John Berger, Shoe Dog by Phil Knight, Gujarat Files by Rana Ayyub, Quiet by Susan Cain, The Autobiography of Malcolm X (as told to Alex Haley), They Call Me Supermensch by Shep Gordon, My Beautiful Friend by Elena Ferrante, On Photography by Susan Sontag, Letters to a Young Poe by Rainer Maria Rilke, Trust Me, I'm Lying by Ryan Holiday and more on https://bit.ly/StayingSane2020