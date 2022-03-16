Police firing

London, March 14: In the House of Commons Colonel Yate called attention to the fact that the police in Chauri Chaura on February 4th fired into the air when they were first attacked and thus merely made the mob infuriated. He suggested that all firing in the air should be prohibited in future. Sir Worthington Evans replied that standing orders for the conduct of the police in India strictly prohibited firing in the air. The Government of India had called the attention of Local Governments thereto. Colonel Yates asked whether in view of the present state of India it was intended to sanction the bills for repeal of so-called Repressive laws in India, and declared that it was inadvisable to weaken the power of the Central Government at present. Sir Worthington Evans said that the bills had not reached him. He would consider them as soon as they arrived. Replying to Sir J. Rees, Sir W. Evans said that the successor to Lord Sinha as Governor of Behar and Orissa would be announced shortly. In the Commons a resolution authorising payment of uncalled amounts due on Government shares in the Anglo-Persian Oil Company was agreed to and a bill founded on the resolution was read for a first time. Sir Fredrick Ranbury said if there were oilfields which it was necessary to develop in the interest of the navy Government should take them over themselves and not give protection of their name to commercial company.