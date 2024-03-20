GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Mrs. Naidu in South Africa
Premium

March 20, 2024 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST

Cape Town, March 19: The City Hall was crowded on the occasion of Indian welcome to Mrs. Sarojini Naidu with the result that she was obliged to address an overflow meeting in a minor hall. The meeting presented a striking appearance owing to hundreds of Fezzes on the floor of the hall while the women were accommodated in bays above. The proceedings were most enthusiastic. Mrs. Naidu was supported on the platform by a number of Cape Labour Legislators and other Europeans, besides representatives of practically every Indian or coloured association from the four provinces of the union.

