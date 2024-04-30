Stockholm, April 29: The Swedish Match Manufacturing Company has doubled its share capital to 190 million crowns. It will use the new capital to complete its factories in Bombay, Calcutta, Madras, and Karachi.
Stockholm, April 29: The Swedish Match Manufacturing Company has doubled its share capital to 190 million crowns. It will use the new capital to complete its factories in Bombay, Calcutta, Madras, and Karachi.
