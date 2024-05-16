Nairobi, May 15: Following the recent elections held under the new constitution the legislature was opened by Governor Coryndon on May 14th. Indians were not present. In the course of a lengthy address Sir. R. Coryndon was optimistic about the future of the country and regretted India’s absence, but asked all to implement the white paper. He urged that official action must be taken by the Colonial Office to rebut accusations made in the English press and the Commons and India against settlers in the Colony.

Related Topics From the Archives