fifty years ago July 17, 1969 Archives

From the Archives (July 17, 1969): Morarji Desai resigns

more-in

The Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Morarji Desai, resigned in protest from the Central Cabinet to-day [July 16, New Delhi], when the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, relieved him of the Finance portfolio and herself took it over in a surprise political move to hit back at the party bosses and reassert her supremacy in the wake of her latest set-back in the Congress Parliamentary Board over presidential candidature. This precipitate action by the Prime Minister has confronted the country with the most serious political crisis since Independence — with the Congress leadership at the Centre now so irrevocably divided and the ruling party clearly heading towards an internal trial of strength before Parliament meets on Monday [July 21]. Though Mrs. Gandhi has requested him to continue as Deputy Prime Minister with any portfolio other than Finance, Mr. Desai felt that his self-respect demanded that he should resign immediately to vindicate his position — and presumably fight it out in the Congress Parliamentary Party. But she was not accepting his resignation in haste.

Comments
Related Topics Archives
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2019 1:01:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-july-17-1969-morarji-desai-resigns/article28491110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY