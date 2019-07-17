The Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Morarji Desai, resigned in protest from the Central Cabinet to-day [July 16, New Delhi], when the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, relieved him of the Finance portfolio and herself took it over in a surprise political move to hit back at the party bosses and reassert her supremacy in the wake of her latest set-back in the Congress Parliamentary Board over presidential candidature. This precipitate action by the Prime Minister has confronted the country with the most serious political crisis since Independence — with the Congress leadership at the Centre now so irrevocably divided and the ruling party clearly heading towards an internal trial of strength before Parliament meets on Monday [July 21]. Though Mrs. Gandhi has requested him to continue as Deputy Prime Minister with any portfolio other than Finance, Mr. Desai felt that his self-respect demanded that he should resign immediately to vindicate his position — and presumably fight it out in the Congress Parliamentary Party. But she was not accepting his resignation in haste.
fifty years ago July 17, 1969 Archives
From the Archives (July 17, 1969): Morarji Desai resigns
more-in
Related Topics Archives
Next Story