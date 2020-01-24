From the Archives (January 24, 1920): Aeroplane Service.

Karachi, January 23. - Punctually at 2 o’clock to-day two aeroplanes carrying the first postal mail from Karachi to Bombay started from Mugger Pir aerodrome, a mild south-western wind blowing. But the planes after manoeuvring appeared to enter a calm zone at about 10,000 feet. Great interest was taken in the event in the locality and the citizens representing all races and classes drove out in vehicles. The flight according to the planned air route covers 700 miles. Before the start the Hon’ble Mr. P.R. Cadell, H.M. Commissioner in Sind, who accompanied by his Private Secretary wished the airmen bon voyage, and among the passengers was Mr. Lupton, C.B.E., Editor of the “Daily Gazette” Karachi who on the invitation of His Excellency the Governor of Bombay was making the flight. The mail was carried in twelve cases and took the place of bombs carried on war service. The machines as they moved across the ground were “farewelled’’ by visitors from Karachi and by the detachment of the 97th R.A.F. Squadron.