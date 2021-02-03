From the Archives (February 3, 1971): Hijackers blow up plane

The skyjacked Indian Airlines Fokker plane was blown up by the two hijackers at Lahore airport destroying most of the aircraft, the Associated Press of Pakistan, Lahore, told PTI to-night [February 2] when contacted on the telephone. This action came despite India’s demand that the Pakistan Government ensure the immediate and safe return of the hijacked plane together with the baggage, cargo and mail. APP said the two hijackers stood outside the aircraft with hand grenades threatening to blow up fire engines if an attempt was made to put out the fire. There were two other explosions following the first explosion. The hijackers were inside the plane as the first explosion occurred, but jumped out as the fire spread. Both hijackers were slightly injured and admitted to hospital. Their condition is stated to be “out of danger”. According to APP the fire engines were allowed to put out the blaze only after most of the plane had been destroyed. Only the tail and the left wing of the plane were intact, APP said. Radio Pakistan said that the two hijackers who had forced the plane to fly to Lahore on Saturday [January 30], blew up the plane at 20-05 local time (20-35 I.S.T.).