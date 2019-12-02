From the Archives (December 2, 1919): Mr. Tilak on Reforms.

In reply to the addresses presented to him by the Indian Home Rule League, the Bombay Provincial Congress Committee and the Bombay National Union and the Dada Home Rulers, on Thursday last, Mr. Tilak said he never had found himself in such a difficult position as on that night. He had not much succeeded in the object for which he had gone to England. But he would never give up his work and hope. He wished he had been in Bombay when Mr. Gandhi began Satyagraha. He would have borne the difficulties with him and undergone the hardships. He was angry with Mr. Gandhi for that. Another thing was that there had been unity between Hindus and Moslems and he had a concrete instance of that bond of friendship in the presence of Hindu and Moslem volunteers at the Mole that day.

He did not think they would be satisfied with the Reforms that had been given them by Mr. Montagu. What were the reforms for? In these peaceful times, for the attainment of which millions of Indians and Englishmen had fought and died in Europe, bombs had been dropped on unarmed people from aeroplane, and hundreds had been killed! What can they say of such a Government which instead of righting their wrongs, was appointing a Committee of Enquiry?