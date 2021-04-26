From the Archives (April 26, 1971): Condition for closing Dacca mission

New Delhi, April 25: The Indo-Pakistan diplomatic relations are getting so badly messed up in the wake of the East Bengal tragedy that it is becoming almost impossible to agree even on elementary issues like repatriation of the staff and custody of the premises of the two Deputy High Commissions in Calcutta and Dacca which are closing down to-morrow. The Pakistan Government is working itself up into such a masochistic mood that it is not prepared to respect even its basic obligations under the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations. The Government of India to-day demanded a categorical assurance from Pakistan that, in asking India to close down its mission in Dacca it will adhere to the provisions of the Vienna Convention and respect the diplomatic privileges and immunities of the Indian personnel until they leave Pakistan territory, provide adequate facilities for the transfer of the mission’s archives and documents, and allow India to entrust the custody of the premises of the mission to a third country acceptable to Pakistan. But Pakistan is in no mood to discharge its international obligations in this respect and is evidently determined to retaliate to the point of treating the personnel of the Indian Deputy High Commission in Dacca as hostages.