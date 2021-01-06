Complaint to Poll Chief

[NEW DELHI, January 6] A conference of representatives to recognised parties is likely to be called by the Election Commission to consider steps to check the use of unfair means in the coming mid- term elections to the Lok Sabha.

This was indicated by a team of nine Opposition leaders to pressmen after its meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner, Mr. S.P. Sen Verma, this morning. The parties represented in the team were Congress (O), the Swatantra, the Jan Sangh, the B.K.D., and the Samyuktha Socialist Party.

The Opposition leaders had presented a memorandum alleging blatant abuse of Government machinery by the ruling party (Congress-R) and suggesting that the Election Commission should go ahead with the proposed electoral reforms proposed a year ago to make the law more stringent in regard to corruption.

One instance mentioned by the Opposition leaders to Mr. Sen Verma was that the use of all vehicles could be stopped on the polling day, barring those relating to emergency transport.

The Opposition leaders in their memorandum said the press conference held by the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi on December, 29, 1970 was an instance of misuse of Government machinery for party ends by the Ruling Congress.