Bhutto anxious for Pak unity

Rawalpindi, Sept. 12: President Z.A. Bhutto has summoned the Baluchistan Governor and senior member of the Opposition National Awami Party, Mir Ghaus Naksh Bizenjo, for urgent talks as the Government press stepped up its denunciation of an alleged Opposition plot to break up Pakistan into a confederation of semi-independent States. At the same time an official spokesman in Lahore has called on all parties to forget their differences and close their ranks to defend the unity of the nation “at a crucial hour” of its history. Government papers have for the past few days been reporting that five Opposition leaders in London drafted proposals for a confederal constitution which would pave the way for association with Bangladesh and other countries of the area at a later stage. The five men: National Awami Party leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan, Chief Minister of Baluchistan Ataullah Khan Mengal, Baluchistan Finance Minister Ahmad Nawaz Khan Bugti and the owners of the influential “Dawn” newspaper, Yusuf and Mahmud Aroon, were alleged to have contacted Bangladesh Premier Mujibur Rehman who has been under medical treatment in London and Geneva. The Government spokesman in a statement yesterday said President Bhutto had noted the serious public concern over reports from London in the national press and wanted immediate consultation with Mr. Bizenjo.