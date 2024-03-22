GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Attempt to kidnap Princess Anne
Premium

March 22, 2024 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST

London, March 21: An attempt was made to kidnap Princess Anne, 23-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, last night in a wild shooting affray in the heart of London, in which four persons were wounded, the British Home Secretary, Mr. Ray Jenkins, told the House of Commons. The Princess and her husband were unhurt — but reported badly shaken — in the dramatic ambush and shooting as they were driving home to Buckingham Palace after an official West-End engagement. A white Ford compact Sedan forced the royal car to the kerb, police said. A man jumped out, ran towards it and pumped six shots into the car with a pistol which was found later in the street. Eyewitnesses said the Rolls Royce was peppered with bullet holes. The bodyguard of the Princess, her chauffeur, a policeman who tried to intervene and a newspaper reporter in a passing taxi were injured, the policeman gravely.

