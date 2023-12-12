December 12, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

Leafield (Oxford), Dec. 20: Sir John Bradbury, British representative on Reparations Commission, was back in London this morning and had interview with Mr. Baldwin. Newspapers understand that Sir J. Bradbury has succeeded in securing the opinion of a number of financial experts in connection with the two committees which are to be set up into Germany’s capacity to pay and that he submitted their names for the Premier’s approval. It is stated that the British Government’s choice of experts will be reported by Sir J. Bradbury to M. Barthou, President of the Reparation Commission, who will issue formal invitation to the experts selected.