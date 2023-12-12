HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundred years ago | Reparations
Premium

December 12, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

Leafield (Oxford), Dec. 20: Sir John Bradbury, British representative on Reparations Commission, was back in London this morning and had interview with Mr. Baldwin. Newspapers understand that Sir J. Bradbury has succeeded in securing the opinion of a number of financial experts in connection with the two committees which are to be set up into Germany’s capacity to pay and that he submitted their names for the Premier’s approval. It is stated that the British Government’s choice of experts will be reported by Sir J. Bradbury to M. Barthou, President of the Reparation Commission, who will issue formal invitation to the experts selected.  

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.