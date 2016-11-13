Belief and superstition

^ A mourners plays a cassette of music from Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as tributes are left on the steps of the home he owns in Montreal, on Friday, November 11, 2016.

^ Skulls are seen at a witchdoctor's workplace before the celebrations of The Day of Skulls in El Alto, Bolivia, on Monday, November 7.

^ Japan's On-Art Corp's 8-metre-tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' is unveiled in Tokyo on Thursday, November 10.

^ A shaman conducts a spiritualistic session to exorcise a customer of evil spirits at a courtyard of his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative centre of the Republic of Tuva (Tyva region), Russia, on November 3. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practise two main confessions — Buddhism and Shamanism.

^ Giant fried eggs are strewn along the freeway in downtown Santiago, Chile, on November 8. The art installation features in "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home), an urban artwork festival.

^ A Hindu devotee worships the Sun in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 7.

^ Peruvian shamans perform a prediction ritual on a poster of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, ahead of the U.S. presidential elections, in Lima, Peru, on November 7.

^ Wooden crosses lean, in memory of migrants who died trying to cross over to the U.S., on the Mexican border fence in Nogales, Mexico, on November 10.

^ Felix, a male polar bear, picks the portrait of U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump up as it predicts the result of U.S. presidential election at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, on November 7.

^ Hindu devotees react as they sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj, near Dhaka, Bangladesh, on November 8.

^ Runners take a nap ahead of the 2016 New York City Marathon in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on November 6.

^ People and Iraqi security forces swim in a sulphur pond in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq, on November 9.

^ Ayuthaya elephants and mahouts pay their respects at the Royal Palace where Thailand's late king Bhumibol Adulyadej is lying in state, on November 8.

^ Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, on November 8.