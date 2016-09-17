With Spain winning both the opening singles rubber, can Paes produce a magic to bring India back?

Welcome to the live updates of the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie between India and Spain in New Delhi.

Spain won both the matches in the singles play-off on Friday. In the opening singles rubber, Ramkumar Ramanathan sweated out Feliciano Lopez but in the second singles tie David Ferrer thrashed Saketh Myneni.

Leander Paes will be pairing with Saketh Myneni (or is it Ramkumar Ramanathan) in today's doubles match. Can the veteran Paes pull off some magic and put India on the victory path against the Spaniards?

Fans expect that Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the opening singles match, will play the doubles rubber.

Live updates

8.20 pm: Nadal holds serve and it is 3-2 in favour of India in the second set.

Nadal applauds a shot from Leander Paes.

8.14 pm: Leander Paes holds serve and India leads 3-1 in second set.

8.09 pm: Indians break Lopez serve and leads 2-1 in the second set

8.04 pm: Myneni holds serve and it is 1-1 in second set. Interestingly Myneni has not lost his serve till now.

8.02 pm: Rafael Nadal holds serve and Spain leads 1-0 in the second set.

Second set about to begin. Spain to serve

Excellent display of tennis from both Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni. Myneni in particular backed by the veteran Paes showed his class and lifted the game and won the first set.

7.57 pm: India's Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni wins first set 6-4

7.50 pm: And the Indian duo one up the Spanish team. India is 5-4.

7.42 pm: Paes holds serve for the first time in this set and it is 4-4.

To me, Saketh Myneni has learnt from his mistakes and is playing better along with Leander Paes. Here it shows experience speaks volumes.

Now it is up to Leander Paes to hold his serve and level 4-4 in the first set.

7.39 pm: India breaks back Lopez serve and it is 4-3 in favour of Spain.

Nadal shows his class at the court.

7.34 pm: Myneni holds serve and it's 4-2 in favour of Spain. Lucky point for India.

Excellent shot from M. Lopez scores a crucial point.

Excellent display of tennis from both the Spaniards. Paes and Myneni are little bit shaky in the first set.

7.30 pm: Nadal holds serve and it's 4-1 in favour of Spain in the first set.

7.26 pm: Spain breaks Leander Paes' serve and leads the first set 3-1.

7.21 pm: Lopez holds serve and it is 2-1.

7.19 pm: India's Myneni holds serve and it is 1-1 in the first set

7.16 pm: Spain takes first game in the first set

7.14 pm: Nadal to serve in the first game.

The match is about to begin.

Fans can expect a cracker of contest in this doubles match.

7.12 pm: It will be Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni for India and Rafael Nadal and Marco Lopez for Spain.

7.11 pm: The players are in a practice session. The fans will be delighted as Rafael Nadal will be playing today in the doubles.

7.08 pm: The match will start in another few minutes.