Spectators at Singapore’s Indoor Stadium looked on in disbelief as Svetlana Kuznetsova hacked off her own hair with a pair of scissors and burst into tears before going on to beat defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 after saving a match-point at the WTA Finals on Monday.

Despite evident exhaustion, Kuznetsova summoned up the energy to win her opening round-robin match in the White Group, less than 48 hours of qualifying for the end-of-season championship.

Other results: Karolina Pliskova bt Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-5.

