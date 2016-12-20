Petra Kvitova attacked using knife

more-in

Two—time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured by a knife—wielding attacker at her home.

The player’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says Kvitova suffered a left hand injury and has been treated by doctors.

Tejkal says the incident, which he described as a burglary, occurred Tuesday morning in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov. He says Kvitova’s injuries were not life—threatening.

Also Tuesday, Kvitova withdrew from the Czech Republic team at next month’s Hopman Cup mixed—team tennis tournament because of an earlier foot injury.