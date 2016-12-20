Tennis

Petra Kvitova attacked using knife

more-in

Two—time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured by a knife—wielding attacker at her home.

The player’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says Kvitova suffered a left hand injury and has been treated by doctors.

Tejkal says the incident, which he described as a burglary, occurred Tuesday morning in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov. He says Kvitova’s injuries were not life—threatening.

Also Tuesday, Kvitova withdrew from the Czech Republic team at next month’s Hopman Cup mixed—team tennis tournament because of an earlier foot injury.

Post a Comment
More In International Tennis
assault (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2016 6:48:19 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/Petra-Kvitova-attacked-using-knife/article16912003.ece

© The Hindu