Vijay Sakhi, who maintains form, may score an encore in the first division of the Democracy Plate (1,100m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Aug. 28).

DONEGAL PLATE (2,000m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2-15 p.m.: 1. Buckshee (2) G. Naresh 62.5, 2. Undu Undu Undu (3) Srinath 62.5, 3. Lightning Streak (6) K. Sai Kiran 60.5, 4. Sonic (5) Sai Kumar 60.5, 5. Vijays Splendour (4) S.S. Tanwar 60, 6. Vijay Vidyut (8) Laxmikanth 59, 7. Upon A Star (7) Akshay Kumar 55.5 and 8. Danielle (1) A.S. Pawar 51.5.

1. Danielle, 2. Buckshee, 3. Lightning Streak

DEMOCRACY PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 2-45: 1. Staying The Best (9) G. Naresh 62, 2. Vijay Sakhi (3) Srinath 59.5, 3. Dandelion (8) Md. Sameerudin 58.5, 4. Modern Sniper (12) S. Sreekant 58.5, 5. Always Together (1) Aneel 57.5, 6. Rubyonrails (5) Deepak Singh 57, 7. Red Express (10) K. Sai Kiran 54.5, 8. Military Cross (6) A.S. Pawar 53.5, 9. Dandy Girl (7) Akshay Kumar 53, 10. Romantic Fire (4) Ajit Singh 53, 11. Symbol Of Pride (11) Ajeeth Kumar 52 and 12. Bouquet (2) S.S. Tanwar 51.

1. Vijay Sakhi, 2. Modern Sniper, 3. Dandy Girl

ELUSIVE HERO CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, (which have not won more than one race), rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. True Pearl (6) K. Sai Kiran 60, 2. Pamella (8) P. Gaddam 58, 3. Golden Angel (5) G. Naresh 57, 4. Racing Ruler (4) S. Sreekant 57, 5. Vijays Delight (3) Laxmikanth 57, 6. In Command (10) Ajit Singh 54, 7. Onk Onk Onk (7) Sai Kiran 51.5, 8. Golden Phoenix (9) A.S. Pawar 51, 9. Yes Baby (1) C.P. Bopanna 51 and 10. Steyn Memories (2) N. Rawal 50.5.

1. Onk Onk Onk, 2. Golden Phoenix, 3. Pamella

DEMOCRACY PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Sprint Legend (4) Md. Sameeruddin 60.5, 2. Symbol Of Glory (11) Kiran Naidu 60, 3. Camborne (5) C.S. Vikrant 59.5, 4. Vijays Grandeour (8) Khurshad Alam 58, 5. Vijays Triumph (9) A. Joshi 57.5, 6. Midnight In Paris (10) N. Rawal 56.5, 7. Fair And Squre (7) N.S. Rathore 53.5, 8. Altruist (6) Sai Kumar 53, 9. Green Jewel (3) G. Naresh 53, 10. Catherine (1) A.S. Pawar 52.5 and 11. Rock Heights (2) Akshay Kumar 52.

1. Sprint Legend, 2. Rock Heights, 3. Altruist

POLICE TROPHY (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-15: 1. Citi Colors (9) Sai Kumar 56, 2. Fortune Star (5) Aneel 56, 3. Golden Joy (7) G. Naresh 56, 4. Kind David (3) Deepak Singh 56, 5. Magical Skill (6) B. Dileep 56, 6. Monkey Shoulder (4) Deep Shanker 56, 7. Cash Landing (2) A.S. Pawar 54.5, 8. Chinese Thought (1) C.S. Vikrant 54.5 and 9. Vijays Wonder (8) Laxmikanth 54.5.

1. Cash Landing, 2. Golden Joy, 3. Vijays Wonder

KHAMMAM PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 4-45: 1. George Cross (7) Srinath 60, 2. Vijay’s Dynamite (4) Deep Shanker 59.5, 3. Space Ship (8) N. S. Rathore 59, 4. Sea Castle (3) Deepak Singh 58.5, 5. Platinum (9) Koushik 58, 6. Ans Ans Ans (11) Sai Kumar 57.5, 7. Golden Adara (2) Ajit Singh 57.5, 8. Cannon Hope ( 10) Kunal Bunde 52.5, 9. Cashel (5) P. Gaddam 52.5, 10. Carnival Express (6) K. Sai Kiran 51 and 11. Vijay’s Empire (1) S.S. Tanwar 51.

1. Vijay’s Dynamite, 2. Space Ship, 3. George Cross

Day’s best: Cash Landing

Double: Vijay Sakhi – Vijay’s Dynamite

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; Tla: all races.