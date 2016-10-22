Serjeant At Arms, who maintains form may score an encore in the Mysore Derby (2,000m), the stellar attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday (October 23).

There will be no false rails.

1. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 1.00 p.m.: 1. Trust Me Boy (6) Shobhan 60, 2. Cannes (3) K.G. Steyn 57.5, 3. Beautiful Effect (9) M. Bhaskar 57, 4. Cardigan Bay (11) A. Ramu 55.5, 5. Masters Glory (1) Jagadeesh 55.5, 6. Emancipation (8) S. John 55, 7. Arziki (5) P.P. Dhebe 54.5, 8. Feet On Fire (2) Rayan Ahmed 54.5, 9. Ocean Park (12) P. Trevor 54.5, 10. Red Admiral (7) Kiran Rai 54, 11. Icepick Willie (4) Irvan Singh 52 and 12. Reformer (10) T.S. Jodha 51.5.

1. Trust Me Boy, 2. Ocean Park, 3. Red Admiral

2. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1.30: 1. Oye Como Va (9) Rayan Ahmed 62.5, 2. Repsol (7) S. John 62.5, 3. Born For Stakes (6) Santosh Kumar 62, 4. Galway Girl (2) Darshan 62, 5. Break On Thru (5) Srinath 61.5, 6. Lincon Continental (1) M. Abhilash 60.5, 7. Smart Mistral (12) S. Hussain 59.5, 8. Rock N Rolla (10) Raja Rao 59, 9. Churchill (3) K. Raghu 57, 10. Dazzle Away (11) Madhu Babu 57, 11. Crazy Pineapple (8) Indrajeet Singh 56 and 12. Flying Prince (4) Irvan Singh 50.

1. Repsol, 2. Break On Thru, 3. Rock N Rolla

3. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2.00: 1. Protector Of Paris (12) T.S. Jodha 62.5, 2. Adriphos (8) Rayan Ahmed 62, 3. Counter Point (9) Shobhan 60.5, 4. Indian Legend (5) P.P. Dhebe 60.5, 5. Leon (11) B. Harish 60.5, 6. Happy Hours (7) S. Shareef 59.5, 7. Hackett (2) Raja Rao 58.5, 8. Lovely Dancer (1) Selvaraj 58, 9. Manta Ray (4) P. Trevor 58, 10. Zizzi (6) R. Pradeep 58, 11. Croziet (3) S. John 57.5 and 12. Tea Wid Me (10) P.S. Chouhan 57.5.

1. Manta Ray, 2. Croziet, 3. Tea Wid Me

4. ROYAL CALCUTTA CLUB TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2.30: 1. Arrive (2) Ramesh Kumar 62, 2. Classic King (8) Shobhan 61.5, 3. Indian Brahmos (12) P.S. Chouhan 61, 4. Markus Sittikus (5) K. Raghu 61, 5. Sang Royal (11) David Allan 60.5, 6. Golden Bow (9) P.P. Dhebe 60, 7. Perfectebony (7) S. John 60, 8. Artorius (3) Raja Rao 59.5, 9. Amazing Desire (6) Adarsh 58.5, 10. Go Man Go (4) Shivnath Paswan 58, 11. Shivalik Girl (10) Srinath 58 and 12. Little Brown Jug (1) L. Prashant 55.

1. Sang Royal, 2. Indian Brahmos, 3. Perfectebony

5. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), rated 60 & above, 4-y-o & over, 3.00: 1. Speed Hawk (2) P. Trevor 60, 2. Grand Success (8) Nitin Singh 59.5, 3. Bonfire (5) S. John 59, 4. Castle King (4) Jagadeesh 59, 5. Absolute Brave (3) S. Waseemuddin 56, 6. Alexandrite (6) A. Sandesh 53.5, 7. Southern Fantasy (1) P.S. Chouhan 52 and 8. Supreme Dominator (7) P.P. Dhebe 51.

1. Speed Hawk, 2. Alexandrite, 3. Supreme Dominator

6. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 80 & above, 3.30: 1. Smile Stone (5) S. John 60, 2. Class Is Class (3) Srinath 56.5, 3. Sofast (8) K.G. Steyn 56.5, 4. New World (6) Md. Sameer 56, 5. Sea Fairey (4) P. Trevor 54, 6. Murcilago (1) T.S. Jodha 52.5, 7. Topspot (2) P.P. Dhebe 51.5 and 8. Super Force (7) Neeraj 50.5.

1. Sea Fairey, 2. Smile Stone, 3. Super Force

7. MYSORE DERBY (2,000m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4.00: 1. Amber Crown (1) T.S. Jodha 56, 2. Bold March (5) P.S. Chouhan 56, 3. Into The Spotlight (3) S. John 56, 4. Serjeant At Arms (4) A. Sandesh 56 and 5. Ice Glacier (2) David Allan 54.5.

1. Serjeant At Arms, 2. Ice Glacier

8. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB LTD. TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 4.30: 1. Lucky Pineapple (7) S. Waseemuddin 60, 2. Majestic Queen (1) S. Hussain 58.5, 3. Rich Revival (11) A. Imran Khan 58, 4. Sun Glow (3) Neeraj 58, 5. Dhanyavaad (4) K. Raghu 55.5, 6. Expert (6) Praveen Shinde 55.5, 7. Zagato (10) Tauseef 54.5, 8. Carbonado (12) L. Prashant 53.5, 9. Hostess (9) Nazerul Alam 53.5, 10. Blues Legend (5) B. Harish 53, 11. Praelector (2) Jagadeesh 51.5 and 12. Legal Legacy (8) P.S. Chouhan 50.5.

1. Sun Glow, 2. Rich Revival, 3. Legal Legacy

9. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5.15: 1. Carinosa (9) P. Trevor 60, 2. Flame’s Fury (7) Kiran Rai 59.5, 3. Sky Jasmine (4) Tauseef 59, 4. Masada (6) Srinath 58, 5. Stellenbosch (1) L. Prashant 56.5, 6. Silken Water (3) Shobhan 56, 7. Happy Dancing (10) Mallikarjun 55.5, 8. El Matador (2) Vivek 55, 9. Indian Fury (5) P.S. Chouhan 55, 10. Exemplar (12) P.P. Dhebe 54.5, 11. Star Binder (8) A. Baandal 53 and 12. Winsomeness (11) Ashok Kumar 52.5.

1. Masada, 2. Carinosa, 3. Indian Fury

Day’s best: Serjeant At Arms

Double: Repsol - Masada

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii); 4, 5 and 6; (iii): 7, 8 and 9.