Royal Sceptre, Proserpine, Goldberg, Fabulous and Ghoonj shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 25).

Outer sand:

600m: Richie Rich (rb) 45. Easy. Extremelydangerous (Guruprasad), The Dark Knight (Rayan) 44.5. They finished level. Country’s Treasure (rb), Country’s Pearl (Raja Rao) 45.5. They finished together. Force Ensign (Faisal) 43. Pleased. Goldberg (rb) 41. Moved fluently. Goat (Irvan Singh) 43. In fine condition.

1,000m: Kiraathaka (Ashok Kumar) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Erstklassig (Jagadeesh) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Love Is Life (Srinath) 1-13.5, 600/44. Worked well.

1,200m: Amalfi Coast (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. Brunesco (Anjar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Ghoonj (rb), High Profile (A. Imran) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former pleased. Frizbee (Anjar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Proudprince (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Emperador (Srinath) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Pleased. Fioroloco (Srinath) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Fabulous (Antony), Six Degrees (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Find (S. John), Aurora Borealis (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Royal Sceptre (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Proserpine (Rajesh Babu) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. A good display.

1,400m: Chloe (Mark), a 2-y-o (Win Legend – Elusive Trust) (R.Marshall) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 53. They moved fluently. Areca Wonder (S. John) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Easy. Ace Bucephalus (Mrs. Silva) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: Silver Ikon (P. Dhebe), Angelic Love (B. Harish) 1-18.5, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Aqua Blessings (K. Raghu) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Mull Of Kintyre - Hawafiz) (Rajesh Babu), a 2-y-o (Dean’s Kitten – Six Stars) (Mark), a 2-y-o (Burden Of Proof – Caribbean Queen) (Jagadeesh), As Time Goes By (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 37. First two named were the pick. Zafrina (Anjar), Watchmyscript (Qureshi) 1-17.5, 600/37. Former finished two lengths ahead. Maybe Forever (T.M. Prashant), a 2-y-o (Charmo – Sparta) (P. Ramesh), Miniver Rose (P. Dhebe) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 38. They took a level jump. Majestic Style (Manjunath), Empress Of Rome (Ashok Kumar) 1-17.5, 600/37. They jumped out smartly. Colour Of Gold (Ramesh K), Cool Baby (M. Naveen), Kingston Town (M. Kumar) 1-18.5, 600/38. They jumped out well. Dubai One (rb), Triumph (Irvan Singh) 1-15.5, 600/34.5. Former showed out. Black Lightning (S.K. Paswan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out well. Mayweather (rb), Regency Girl (Prabhakaran) 1-18.5, 600/37. Former finished distance ahead. Magistero (Manjunath), Dazzling Bay (Ashok Kumar) 1-16.5, 600/37. Former finished six lengths ahead. Nijlon (Jagadeesh), Sharpshooter (Mark), Magnificent Mary (Nazerul) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. First two named were the pick. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Gold Marie) (Manjunath), a 2-y-o (Arazan – Avec Plaisir) (Ashok Kumar) 1-19.5, 600/38. They took a good jump and finished level.

1,400m: Fire Glow (A. Imran), Blue Blazer (rb) 1-30, (1,400-600) 48. They took a level jump while the former finished six lengths ahead.