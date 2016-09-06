Marvel pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Inner sand

800m: Miss Arazan (Jethu) 53.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Volantis (Jethu), Country’s Empress (R.K.Mahesh) 52.5, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Rising Brave (Ikram), Etihaad (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Atalya (V.Jodha), Rule Downunder (Neeraj) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Dubrovnik (Jaykumar) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Sovreignsky (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Queen Credible (Shahrukh), Jabble (Ikram) 53, 600/37. Former was two lengths superior. Eiger’s Tiger (S.N.Chavan), Cha Cha Cha (C.Umesh) 53.5, 600/39.5. Former finished well clear. Marvel (Ajinkya), Sporting Spirit (V.Jodha) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished one length ahead. Amicus Curiae (C.Umesh) 55, 600/43. Easy. Rider On The Storm (S.Kamble) 52, 600/38. In good shape. Logano (rb) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Shivalik Princess (Merchant) 57, 600/43. Easy. Incentio (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Gold Streak (Habbu), Noble Chieftain (rb) 55, 600/42. Former better. Godsent (Kavraj), Square Moon (Parbat) 53, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rising Concert (Bhawani) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Dolphin (C.S.Jodha) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Reality (Bhawani) 55, 600/41.5. Pushed.

1,000m: Way Ahead (Altaf Sayyed) 1-9, 600/43. Moved freely. Aeolus Maximus (C.Umesh) 1-8.5, 600/42.5. Stretched. Airlift (S.Sunil) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

Inner sand — Sept. 5

600m: Riot Of Colours (S.Kamble) 40. Pressed.

800m: Fearless Nadia (Altaf Sayyed), Celtic Prince (T.Mahesh) 51, 600/38. They moved well. Avalanche (Altaf Sayyed), Super Icon (T.Mahesh) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. High Winds (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Pushed. Charming (S.S.Rathore) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Caielin (V.Jodha), Swaraj (Sameer) 51, 600/38. Former was superior. Fashionable Gait (T.S.Jodha) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Forward Thrust (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Slam Dunk (app), Deccan King (rb) 55, 600/41. They ended level. Marcus Aurelius (Jethu) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Black Jaguar (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Pressed.

1,000m: Mairah (T.Mahesh), War Pony (Altaf Sayyed) 1-6, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Magical Memory (Zervan), Eternalinspiration (Hamir) 1-7, 600/39. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead.

1,200m: On Fleek (Yash Narredu), River Dance (Jaykumar) 1-21, 600/39. They moved level freely.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Brazos (rb), Great Artist (S.Kamble) 1-8, 600/40. Former superior. Nightfall (Merchant), Prince Of Heart (S.N.Chavan) 1-8, 600/39. They moved well. Shining Noon (D.A.Naik) 1-9, 600/43. Moved well. Frisky Whiskey (A.Gaikwad), Smokey Roses (rb) and Dazzling Doll (rb) 1-9, 600/41. First named finished four lengths ahead. Foundation (Bhawani), Firenze (app) 1-5, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Morag (Ajinkya), Ricardus (V.Jodha), 1-8, 600/39. They moved level freely. Dhishoom (rb), New England (Dharmendar) 1-12, 600/43. Former ended four lengths in front.

Mock race (Race track) — Sept. 4

1,400m: Anteros (Trevor), Nifty (P.S.Chouhan), Zambian (J.Chinoy), Sweep Aside (Merchant), Zazou (Neeraj) and Al Shamsheer (C.Umesh) 1-28, 600/37. 3/4, Nk, Dist. First three finished in close order.

Second mock race

1,200m: Smart N Noble (Bhawani), Saker (Joseph), First In Command (V.Jodha) and Monte Greco (Parmar) 1-16, 600/36. 1/2, 1l, 1l.

Third mock race

1,200m: Remember Me (Zervan), Vinny The Few (Kavraj) 1-14, 600/35. Former finished a distance ahead.