Lady In Red and Flamboyant Flame caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (August 29) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Rising Concert (C.Umesh) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Be Cautious (Jaykumar) 50.5, 600/37. Moved well. Incentio (S.Kamble) 56.5, 600/42.5. Easy. A 3/y/o Where’s The Ring/Scarlet Slipper (Parbat), Adams Land (Daman) 54.5, 600/40.5. Former was three lengths superior. Zander (S.S.Rathore) 49, 600/36. Moved impressively. Millenium Falcon (C.Umesh) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Lady In Red (Pradeep), Zahrazan (Sandeep) 49.5, 600/37.5. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Note former. Phoenix Knight (Rupesh) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Prominence (Rupesh), Romantic Lass (S.Shinde) 52.5, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely. The Other Song (Bhawani), Sudarshan Chakra (S.Kamble) 53.5, 600/40.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Salvatore Mundi (C.Umesh) 51, 600/40. In good shape. Abbey (Jethu), Secret Oath (F.Irani) 53, 600/39. Former started and finished four lengths ahead. Chilly Chilly (Sandeep) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1000m: Papakura (T.S.Jodha) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. On Fleek (Jaykumar), Artificial (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Congressional (Neeraj) 1-8.5, 600/42.5. Good. Pugnacious (Merchant), Judicious (Kamlesh) 1-8, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Winning Girl (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved well. Alpine Express (Daman), Brothersofthewind (D.A.Naik) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. They ended level. Vinny The Few (Kavraj), Fencing (Parbat) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. They were urged and ended level. Shadowfax (Pradeep), Jester (Sandeep) 1-6, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Merabella (Jethu) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Streetjammer (Pradeep), Star Scholar (Sandeep) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level. Niobrara (Jethu), Rosella (C.S.Jodha) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Argonautica (Rupesh), Jibuti (S.Shinde) 1-9, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Night Of Stars (Kavraj), Savage Beauty (Daman) 1-24.5, 600/41.5. Both moved freely. Ice Angel (Ranjane), Espresso (rb) 1-27, 800/56, 600/42. Former was four lengths superior. Royal Classic (Daman), Charging Tigress (Parbat) 1-26, 600/43. Pair easy. Care Free (Ajinkya) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. Ridden out. Flamboyant Flame (Pradeep), Ridgewood Star (Sandeep) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 80/52, 600/39. Former who has improved since last run strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Kodiak Queen (Parbat), Rajasthan Royalty (S.Amit) 1-40, 600/42.5. Pair level.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Pretty Angel (S.S.Rathore), Night Fury (V.Walkar) and Smart Vision (Bhawani) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/39. First named was the pick. Elsa (F.Irani), Dolphin (C.S.Jodha) and Romantic Warrior (Jethu) 1-5.5, 600/39.5. Elsa finished well clear of others. Cyclone (S.Shinde), Madeira (app) 1-6.5, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rare Silver (Raghuveer), New England (Pereira) 1-10, 600/43. They jumped out well. Nightfall (Merchant), Royal Eyes (Kamlesh) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Speed Of Sound (Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Stretched. Auroden (rb), Noble Chieftain (Baria) 1-10, 600/44. Former was four lengths superior. Pablito (Akshay), Masterofbalantrae (Parmar) 1-11, 600/44. Former ended four lengths in front.

Mock race noted on Aug. 28 (race track):

1200m: Sovereignsky (Ajinkya), Mount Mckinley (Daman), Petronius (Zervan), Talon (Zeeshan), Irises (Kavraj), Etihaad (Mosin), Jubilant (Trevor), Rising Brave (Shahrukh) and Bee Quirky (Merchant) 1-13, 600/37.5. 1L, 3/4, 2L. Sovereignsky who was racing sixth till bend easily covered good ground and won the race. Petronius who also came very well from behind was a notable runner.

Second mock race:

1200m: Galtero (Sandeep), Multinational (C.Umesh) 1-18, 600/38. Multinational planted in the starting stalls.

Third mock race:

1200m: Sensex (C.S.Jodha), Frosted (Dashrath) and Winter Renaissance (Pereira) 1-13, 600/35.5. 1/2, Dist. They jumped out well.