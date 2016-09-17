Machiavellianism has an edge over his rivals in the Chief Minister’s Cup (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Sept. 18).

SWAMY RAMANANDA TIRTHA PLATE (1,400m), (Cat. II), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 1-45 p.m.: 1. Doroteo (7) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 2. Sher Afgan (3) Rafique Sk. 56, 3. Ta Ta (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Avantika (1) Deepak Singh 54.5, 5. Composure (2) Aneel 54.5, 6. Monte Rosa (5) Kuldeep Singh 54.5 and 7. Veronese (6) Deep Shanker 54.5.

1. Doroteo, 2. Avantika, 3. Composure

HERITAGE CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 2-15: Modern Sniper (4) Chary 60, 2. Oathofyourdaughter (6) G. Naresh 56.5, 3. Limitation (2) B. Dileep 55.5, 4. Gunner (3) Gopal Singh 54.5, 5. Ice Crystal (5) N. S. Rathore 53 and 6. Exclusive Wind (1) K. Mukesh Kumar 52.5.

1. Limitation, 2. Exclusive Wind

HOVERCRAFT PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Malakeye Ziba (2) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 2. Matica (6) Koushik 59.5, 3. Kohinoor Punch (7) Md. Ismail 58, 4. Pamella (4) G. Naresh 57.5, 5. Royal Rajkumari (8) Ajit Singh 57.5, 6. Garib Parwar (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 57, 7. City Of Destiny (3) K. Sai Kiran 56.5 and 8. Steyn Memories (1) N. Rawal 50.

1. Royal Rajkumari, 2. Matica, 3. Garib Parwar

FIRE ARCH PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. Ruby’s Gift (6) Md. Sameeruddin 60.5, 2. Without Makeup (3) Ajit Singh 60.5, 3. Queen To Rule (9) Arshad Alam 58, 4. Amazing Venus (7) Rafique Sk. 57.5, 5. Pixie Girl (5) Deepak Singh 57, 6. Platinum (10) Akshay Kumar 57, 7. River Chimes (1) Laxmikanth 57, 8. Act In Time (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 53.5, 9. Good Taste (4) K. Sai Kiran 50.5 and 10. Cannon Hope (8) Kunal Bunde 50.

1. Amazing Venus, 2. Without Makeup, 3. Pixie Girl

DYNAMIC DANCER CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3-45: 1. Valerian Steel (5) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 2. Proud Image (8) Aneel 58, 3. Field Commander (9) Ajit Singh 57.5, 4. Kohinoor Karishma (10) Kunal Bunde 57.5, 5. Vijay Vidyut (3) Laxmikanth 57.5, 6. Amazing Power (1) G. Naresh 57, 7. Star Player (6) Md. Ismail 56, 8. Globetrotter (2) C. P. Bopanna 53.5, 9. Yet Another (4) Md. Sameeruddin 52 and 10. Strides Of Luck (7) Gopal Singh 50.

1. Kohinoor Karishma, 2. Amazing Power, 3. Field Commander

CHIEF MINISTER’S CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over (Terms), 4-15: 1. Machiavellianism (3) A. Joshi 56, 2. Supreme Fairy (6) Laxmikanth 54.5, 3. Always Bullish (1) K. Mukesh Kumar 53, 4. Carlton (2) Sai Kumar 53, 5. Galiat (4) Akshay Kumar 53 and 6. Policy Maker (5) Khurshad Alam 53.

1. Machiavellianism, 2. Supreme Fairy

RED BLAZE PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 4-50: 1. Magnum (9) Rafique Sk. 60, 2. Fairy Storm (8) Aneel 59.5, 3. New Comer (7) N. S. Rathore 59.5, 4. Elegant Simplicity (1) S. S. Tanwar 59, 5. Cashel (5) Arshad Alam 58.5, 6. Ikigai (4) G. Naresh 58, 7. Our Ensign (2) Kunal Bunde 57.5, 8. Love You Darling (10) Akshay Kumar 57, 9. Pride And Joy (3) Sai Kumar 57 and 10. Prep One (6) Deepak Singh 55.

1. Fairy Storm, 2. Our Ensign, 3. Elegant Simplicity

Day’s best: Limitation

Double: Royal Rajkumari – Kohinoor Karishma

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7; Tla: all races.