Auriga (Srinath up) won the Maharaja’s Cup, the main event of the races here on Monday (Sept. 19). The winner is owned by Mr. S.N. Prasad and Miss Ameeta Mehra and trained by S. Komandur.

The results:

1. NAGALAND PLATE (1100m), rated 00 to 25: Noble Flaire (Girish) 1, Churchill (Rajesh Kumar) 2, Karod Pati (P. Dhebe) 3, Country’s Tigress (J. Paswan) 4. Not run: Above And Beyond. 4-1/2, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m 05.90s. Rs. 101 (w) Rs. 28, 19 and 40 (p), FP: Rs. 947, Q: Rs. 354, SHP: Rs. 40, Trinalla: Rs. 2,017 and Rs. 907. Favourite: Anfield. Owner: Mr. Shasha Bindu Das. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

2. AUNTY PIP PLATE (Div. II) (1200m), rated 20 to 45: Shining Bay (Jagadeesh) 1, Croziet (John) 2, Breaking Away (Ramu) 3, Secret Prayer (Kiran Rai) 4, All ran. 4-3/4, 1 and 1. 1m 1.28s. Rs. 142 (w), 28, 15 and 67 (p), FP: Rs. 358, Q: Rs. 139, SHP: Rs. 42, Trinalla: Rs. 2,743 and Rs. 1,738. Favourte: Secret Prayer. Owner: Mr. T.C. Ravindran. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

3. JAYANAGARA PLATE (1600m), rated 60 & above, 4-y-o & over: Reanna (John) 1, Kaguya Himei (Nitin Singh) 2, Port Blair (T.S. Jodha) 3, Castle King (Arshad Alam) 4. All ran. 2-1/2, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m 36.56s. Rs. 24 (w), 16 and 49 (p), FP: Rs. 131, Q: Rs. 86, SHP: Rs. 98, Trinalla: Rs. 493 and Rs. 136. Favourite: Reanna. Owner: Mr. Sujay Chandrahas. Trainer: Ranjeet Shinde.

4. SON OF THE LIGHT PLATE (Div. II) (1100m), rated 20 to 45: Birchwood (P. Dhebe) Duke Of Norfolk (Trevor) 2, Ireland (Kiran Rai) 3, Anmol Hira (S. Imran) 4. All ran. Shd, 3-1/4 and Shd. 1m 06.12s. Rs. 54 (w), 18, 11 and 18 (p), FP: Rs. 168, Q: Rs. 56, SHP: Rs. 52, Trinalla: Rs. 532 and Rs. 376. Favourite: Duke Of Norfolk. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Raghu Ram. Trainer: Prithviraj.

5. HIMALAYAS TROPHY (1400m), rated 40 to 65: Color Proof (P. Dhebe), Color Me (Jagadeesh) 2, Abderus (J. Paswan) 3, Top Trainer (Adarsh) 4. All ran. 1, 4-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 23.79s. Rs. 57 (w), 17, 14 and 53 (p), FP: Rs. 266, Q: Rs. 112, SHP: Rs. 34, Trinalla: Rs. 2,321 and Rs. 1,776. Favourite: Tremendous. Owner: Mr. D. Mahalingam. Trainer: Monnappa.

6. WWW.RACINGPULSE.IN WEBSITE TROPHY (1600m), rated 40 to 65: Southern Fantasy (Chouhan) 1, Noble Reward (R. Marshall) 2, She’s Stunning (Darshan) 3, Attractive Bay (P. Dhebe) 4. All ran. Lnk, 1 and 2-1/2. 1m 37.78s. Rs. 20 (w), 12, 31 and 19 (p), FP: Rs. 78, Q: Rs. 75, SHP: Rs. 82, Trinalla: Rs. 382 and Rs. 159. Favourite: Southern Fantasy. Owner: MAM Ramaswamy Charitable Memorial Trust. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

7. MAHARAJA’S CUP (1600m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): Auriga (Srinath) 1, Ace Bucephalus (Irvan Singh) 2, Flash Drive (T.S. Jodha) 3, Star Formation (R. Marshall) 4. All ran. 1, 3/4 and Nk. 1m 35.65s. Rs. 73 (w), 22, 88 and 42 (p), FP: Rs. 1,110, Q: Rs. 927, SHP: Rs. 292, Trinalla: Rs. 33,474 and Rs. 14,346. Favourite: Bold Command. Owners: Mr. S.N. Prasad and Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: S. Komandur.

8. AUNTY PIP PLATE (Div.I) (1200m), rated 20 to 45: Temujin (Chouhan) 1, Leon (S. Babu) 2, Passion Flora (Arshad Alam) 3, Better Than Ever (Ramu) 4. Not run: Jersey Bride. 1/2, 3/4 and Nk. 1m 11.91s. Rs. 21 for (w), 13, 48 and 22 (p), FP: Rs. 730, Q: Rs. 336, SHP: Rs. 167, Trinalla: Rs. 3,055 and Rs. 536. Favourite: Temujjin. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: Dominic.

9. SON OF THE LIGHT PLATE (Div. I) (1100m), rated 20 to 45: Sairani (R. Marshall) 1, Matteo (T.S. Jodha) 2, Able Master (Arshad Alam) 3, Country’s Courage (Nitin Singh) 4. Not run: Golden Bow. 1-1/2, 5-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 04.75s. Rs. 40 (w), 17, 18 and 15 (p), FP: Rs. 254, Q: Rs. 107, SHP: Rs. 51, Trinalla: Rs. 261 and Rs. 115. Favourite: Able Master. Owner: Mr. Arthur Mendonca. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

Jackpot: Rs. 11,479, Runner-up: Rs. 507, Treble (i): Rs. 5,762; (ii); Rs. 859; (iii): Rs. 823.