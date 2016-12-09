It’s Captain Morgan vs. Bold March

more-in

Captain Morgan and Bold March may fight out the finish of the Bangalore 2000 Guineas (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Dec. 10).

There will be no false rails.

1. INFANTS PLATE (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Terms), 1-15 pm: 1. Apache Sunrise (8) Jagadeesh 55, 2. Country’s Treasure (4) T.S. Jodha 55, 3. Kambaku (5) S. John 55, 4. Spot Light (3) P.S. Chouhan 55, 5. Track Striker (6) Irvan Singh 55, 6. As Time Goes By (9) A. Sandesh 53.5, 7. Bora Bora (1) P. Trevor 53.5, 8. Shivalik Honour (2) Suraj Narredu 53.5 and 9. Zip Code (7) Arshad Alam 53.5.

1. Bora Bora, 2. Kambaku, 3. Spot Light

2. PARFAIT AMOUR PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over, 1-45: 1. Oye Como Va (2) Antony Raj 60, 2. Trojan (1) A. Imran Khan 60, 3. El Matador (7) Rayan Ahmed 58, 4. Summer Star (11) A. Ramu 57.5, 5. Massive Dynamics (8) S.K. Paswan 57, 6. Perfect Queen (6) Mallikarjun 56.5, 7. Air Dancer (5) Janardhan P 56, 8. Active Grey (12) Arshad Alam 55.5, 9. Chicago (3) Ramesh Kumar 55, 10. Hero Worship (10) Darshan 54.5, 11. Fioroloco (9) Irvan Singh 53.5 and 12. Universal Law (4) B. Harish 53.5.

1. Trojan, 2. Active Grey, 3. Chicago

3. HARANGI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over, 2-15: 1. Wings Of Fortune (10) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Noble Flaire (8) S. John 58, 3. Leon (1) B. Harish 56.5, 4. Possimpossible (5) Rayan Ahmed 56.5, 5. Happy Hours (2) Arshad Alam 55.5, 6. Indian Brahmos (11) Chetan Gowda 55, 7. Breaking Away (9) A. Ramu 54.5, 8. Rock N Rolla (3) Raja Rao 54.5, 9. Shivalik Girl (4) N. Ganesh 52.5, 10. Groovy Moves (7) Jagadeesh 51.5 and 11. Ramon (6) Vinod Shinde 51.

1. Wings Of Fortune, 2. Noble Flaire, 3. Leon

4. BANGARPET PLATE (1,600m), rated 45 to 65, 2-45: 1. Emidio (6) T.M. Prashanth 60, 2. Southern Fantasy (5) P.S. Chouhan 60, 3. She’s Stunning (2) Arshad Alam 55, 4. Multi App (3) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 5. Back Of Beyond (4) P. Trevor 54, 6. Swiss Eagle (8) S. John 54, 7. Cadillac Sky (1) A. Sandesh 52.5 and 8. Bazinga (7) Rajesh Kumar 51.

1. Swiss Eagle, 2. Cadillac Sky, 3. Multi App

5. SOVEREIGN CROWN PLATE (1,800m), rated 15 to 35, 3-15: 1. Masada (9) T.S. Jodha 60, 2. Beauty Is Truth (1) Cedric Segeon 60, 3. Saffron Intense (3) Rajesh Kumar 58, 4. Florencia (4) Jagadeesh 57.5, 5. Jack Of Hearts (8) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 6. Matchpoint (2) S. John 57, 7. De Ville Butterfly (12) S.K. Paswan 56.5, 8. Mission Blue (10) Arshad Alam 56.5, 9. Satinette (7) P. Trevor 56, 10. Lightning Attack (11) Irvan Singh 55.5, 11. Extremelydangerous (6) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 12. Winsomeness (5) P.S. Chouhan 53.5.

1. Extremelydangerous, 2. Satinette, 3. Mission Blue

6. KANTEERAVA CUP (1,400m), rated 60 & above, 3-45: 1. Baracchus (4) David Allan 61.5, 2. Pearl Reward (5) Cedric Segeon 60.5, 3. Quaker Ridge (2) S. John 58.5, 4. Speed Hawk (6) Srinath 58, 5. Silver Chieftain (12) R. Manjunath 56.5, 6. Zucchero (1) Vinod Shinde 55.5, 7. Shivalik Fire (11) Syed Imran 55, 8. Emperor Cruise (3) Jagadeesh 54, 9. Calico Jack (9) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 10. Secret Dimension (8) Rajesh Kumar 53, 11. Siobhan (10) P. Trevor 52.5 and 12. Integrated (7) Irvan Singh 51.

1. Speed Hawk, 2. Siobhan, 3. Calico Jack

7. BANGALORE 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-15: 1. Attorney General (2) A. Sandesh 57, 2. Battalion (4) Suraj Narredu 57, 3. Bold March (10) P.S. Chouhan 57, 4. Captain Morgan (1) P. Trevor 57, 5. Fire Glow (7) A. Imran Khan 57, 6. Iron Will (6) Vinod Shinde 57, 7. Royal Sceptre (5) S. John 57, 8. Splendid Splasher (8) Srinath 57, 9. Sporting Pleasure (11) David Allan 57, 10. Tiger Of Mysore (3) K.G. Steyn 57 and 11. Tororosso (9) Irvan Singh 57.

1. Captain Morgan, 2. Bold March, 3. Splendid Splasher

8. PARFAIT AMOUR PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over, 4-45: 1. Artorius (5) P. Mani 60, 2. Desert Gilt (2) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 3. Mckenzie (4) A. Ramu 59, 4. High Hawk (10) Sunil Samson 58.5, 5. Hurrah (12) Srinath 57.5, 6. Irish Prince (8) M. Naveen 56.5, 7. Masters Glory (6) Jagadeesh 56.5, 8. Aqua Blessing (1) Rajesh Kumar 55.5, 9. Calico Star (11) M. Ravi 55.5, 10. Red Admiral (3) Irvan Singh 54.5, 11. Arziki (7) Adarsh 53.5 and 12. A Crown (9) Ramesh Kumar 53.

1. Desert Gilt, 2. Hurrah, 3. Artorius

9. HARANGI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over, 5-15: 1. Stellar Ambition (8) Rayan Ahmed 60, 2. Artic Attraction (7) Irvan Singh 59.5, 3. Fourth Dimension (9) Srinath 59.5, 4. Soviet Union (5) Rajesh Kumar 59, 5. Prazsky (11) Chetan Gowda 58.5, 6. Private Paradise (6) Antony Raj 58, 7. Youre Ashwashakthi (1) S. Shiva Kumar 57.5, 8. James Bond (3) D. Patel 57, 9. Youresohandsome (10) Jagadeesh 55.5, 10. King Smile (4) Mallikarjun 54.5 and 11. Game Guy (2) Raja Rao 54.

1. Private Paradise, 2. Fourth Dimension, 3. Stellar Ambition

Day’s best: Swiss Eagle

Double: Bora Bora — Speed Hawk

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6; (iii): 7, 8 and 9.