Commodore in good shape

Commodore, who is in good shape as evidenced by his track performances, should win the Homi Mody Trophy, the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday evening (Dec. 7).

Rails will be placed 5 metres away from 1400m to 1000m and thereafter 9 metres from 800m upto the winning post.

MARINSKY PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5-00 pm: 1. Flying Dragon (4) T.S.Jodha 59, 2. Frosty (5) Neeraj 58, 3. Vulcan (1) Sandesh 55, 4. Eiger’s Tiger (2) Dashrath 53.5 and 5. June (3) J.Chinoy 51.5.

1. Vulcan, 2. Frosty

HOMI MODY TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upwards, 5-30: 1. Rodeo (2) C.S.Jodha 59, 2. Magnificence (3) Neeraj 56.5, 3. Phenomenal Memory (4) J.Chinoy 56.5, 4. Severus (6) Sandesh 56, 5. Al Shamsheer (1) Bhawani 53.5 and 6. Commodore (5) Zervan 53.

1. Commodore, 2. Magnificence

SMART CHIEFTAIN TROPHY DIV. I (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 5-55: 1. Dark Gold (5) Dashrath 56, 2. General’s Song (9) B.Nikhil 56, 3. Sporto (4) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Wild Jack (1) Parmar 56, 5. Arc Of Passion (8) Bhawani 54.5, 6. Go Marisa Go (6) K.Kadam 54.5, 7. Lady In Red (3) Zervan 54.5, 8. She’s All Mine (7) Ajinkya 54.5 and 9. Vinny The Few (2) Daman 54.5.

1. Lady In Red, 2. Sporto, 3. Dark Gold

SECRET STAR PLATE (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 6-20: 1. Free Speech (6) Srinath 60.5, 2. An Jolie (2) J.Chinoy 60, 3. Wind Craft (8) S.Amit 56.5, 4. Wings Of Glory (3) Baria 54, 5. Seacrets (4) Bhawani 53, 6. Beach Game (5) Neeraj 51.5, 7. Dazzling Dancer (1) Sandesh 51 and 8. Bullion Express (7) S.J.Sunil 49.5.

1. Beach Game, 2. An Jolie, 3. Free Speech

SMART CHIEFTAIN TROPHY DIV. II (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 6-45: 1. Brothersofthewind (2) Sandesh 56, 2. Grey One (5) T.S.Jodha 56, 3. Loafer (3) Zervan 56, 4. Pacific Dunes (8) Srinath 56, 5. Sovereignsky (4) Suraj Narredu 56, 6. Star Comrade (6) Bhawani 56, 7. Astara (7) Parmar 54.5 and 8. Nutcracker (1) Neeraj 54.5.

1. Sovereignsky, 2. Brothersofthewind, 3. Pacific Dunes

SNOW PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 7-15: 1. Synchronicity (9) G.Amit 60, 2. The Giver (13) Sandeep 60, 3. Armando (1) Nazil 59.5, 4. Silver River (8) Nadeem 59.5, 5. Apple Betty (11) Joseph 59, 6. Imperial Princess (10) A.Gaikwad 59, 7. Knight At Arms (14) S.Kamble 58.5, 8. Eagle Spirit (15) Parbat 57.5, 9. Epsilon Orionis (3) Raghuveer 57, 10. Pure Sin (4) Sandesh 57, 11. Rich N Rare (5) Zeeshan 56.5, 12. Speed Magic (2) Bhawani 56.5, 13. Rachel (6) J.Chinoy 54, 14. Shivalik Princess (7) Merchant 52.5 and 15. Tareef (12) B.Nikhil 50.

1. Synchronicity, 2. Pure Sin, 3. Shivalik Princess

SIACHEN PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7-45: 1. Pollyana (4) Sandesh 60, 2. Charming (8) J.Chinoy 58, 3. Captain (13) C.S.Jodha 55, 4. Impossible Dream (15) S.J.Sunil 54, 5. Irish Boss (2) Shubham 54, 6. Great Artist (10) Vishal 53.5, 7. Untitled (12) T.S.Jodha 53.5, 8. Voulez Vous (11) Dashrath 53, 9. Princess Athena (7) A.Gaikwad 52.5, 10. Royal Eyes (3) Merchant 52.5, 11. Shamanism (3) Shelar 52.5, 12. Shining Noon (6) Sandeep 52.5, 13. Highland Princess (14) K.Kadam 52, 14. Symphonic (1) Altaf 51 and 15. Star Witness (9) S.K.Jadhav 50.5.

1. Charming, 2. Pollyana, 3. Captain

Day’s best: Commodore

Double: Lady In Red - Synchronicity

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7. Treble: 5, 6 & 7. Tanala: All races. Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.