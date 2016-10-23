Sport » Other Sports

Bengaluru, October 23, 2016
Updated: October 23, 2016 01:42 IST

Chikkarangappa takes title

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Chikkarangappa staved off a persistent Rahil Gangjee by one stroke to win the inaugural TAKE Open golf championship. Photo: K. Murali Kumar
S. Chikkarangappa staved off a persistent Rahil Gangjee by one stroke to win the inaugural TAKE Open golf championship, at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course here on Saturday.

Chikkarangappa (13-under 275) recorded his second victory on the PGTI this season, and collected the winner’s cheque of Rs. 15 lakh. The Bengaluru golfer also moved to the top of the Rolex Ranking with a total earning of Rs. 24,06,640.

Gangjee (12-under 276), tied for the lead until the 16th hole, slipped in the closing stages.

Chikkarangappa, ahead by three shots at the start of the final round, went two-under after 11 holes. Gangjee, tied-third overnight, then charged into contention with birdies on the 11th, 14th and 15th holes.

The battle took a decisive turn on the 17th hole. Chikkarangappa recovered well from a tough spot to salvage a par, while a poor chip from Gangjee led to a bogey. This handed the sole lead back to Chikkarangappa.

Both players recorded pars on the par-5 18th. Chikkarangappa, who recently sealed his Asian Tour card, said, “I got lucky when Rahil bogeyed the 17th. I made a brilliant chip to set up a par on the 17th, and this turned out to be crucial.”

Decorated pro Jyoti Randhawa shot the day’s joint best score of five-under 67 to finish tied-third. Bengaluru’s Jaibir Singh (eight-under 280, tied-sixth) took the prize for the best amateur performance.

The scores (top-eight): 275: S. Chikkarangappa (69, 67, 68, 71); 276: Rahil Gangjee (68, 70, 70, 68); 278: Jyoti Randhawa (69, 70, 72, 67), Anura Rohana (72, 66, 71, 69), Shubhankar Sharma (68, 69, 70, 71); 280: Jaibir Singh (A) (69, 69, 71, 71), Chiragh Kumar (70, 69, 69, 72); 281: M. Dharma (71, 71, 72, 67), Shankar Das (70, 73, 69, 69).

