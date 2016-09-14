TOPICS

This is the fourth medal for India in Rio Paralympics, which includes two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday congratulated Devendra Jhajharia on his outstanding feat of winning the Gold medal in men’s javelin throw F46 event at the ongoing Rio Paralympics.

In a message Mr. Goel said bettering his own world record to win gold in the Games shows exemplary dedication and determination of Devendra Jhajharia and his win will inspire all especially the young generation of the country.

Jhajharia became the first Indian to clinch two gold medals at the Paralympics after he broke his own world record to clinch the top honours at the Rio Games.

Devendra, who won his previous gold in the 2004 Athens Games, bettered his own world record to finish on top in the men’s F46 event.

Devendra, whose previous best was 62.15 metres (achieved in the 2004 Games), improved the mark with an attempt of 63.97 metres at the Olympic Stadium (Engenhao).

