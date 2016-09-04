The president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Raninder Singh, showered praise on Abhinav Bindra at a function here on Sunday to felicitate the former World and Olympic 10m air rifle champion, who had signed off on his brilliant career with a superb run at the Rio Olympics.

“When any kid asks me how to become a good shooter, I say ‘watch Abhinav train. The focus, the dedication, the professionalism that he brings to the sport is truly one to emulate’,” said Raninder Singh.

The NRAI president also expressed hope that Bindra’s retirement from active shooting would only mean the beginning of an even greater professional career for the champion shooter.

Bindra said: “My talent lies in my hard work. My performance at Rio gave me a good closure. I could not have done any more. I have given my all to shooting and have got back more than what I had visualised.”

Bindra also praised the NRAI saying it had the potential to become a model sports federation.

On the occasion, an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF)-accredited training centre was also inaugurated. The ISSF Academy is the official sport development wing of the world governing body. It runs all the coaching and sports development related courses.

Many of the leading shooters, apart from the former IOC member and secretary general of the Olympic Council of Asia, Raja Randhir Singh, were present.

Bindra was accompanied by his parents and sister, who had stood by him like a rock all through his career.

Bindra will continue as chairman of the Athletes Commission of the ISSF till 2018.