Commonwealth Games champion P Kashyap advanced to the main draw of the men’s singles competition of Japan Super Series after registering twin victories in the two rounds of the qualifiers here today.

In the opening match, Kashyap hardly had to break any sweat as his opponent Austria’s David Obernosterer retired while lagging 3-11 in the first game to hand over victory to the Indian.

In the second match, Kashyap brushed aside Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, seeded fourth, 21-18 21-12 to set up a clash with fellow Indian K Srikanth in the main draw.

However, in women’s singles, Tanvi Lad fought hard before going down 21-19 18-21 9-21 against Japan’s Chisato Hoshi.

Besides Srikanth, H S Prannoy, Ajay Jayaram, B Sai Praneeth will start their campaign in the main draw on Wednesday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

