O.P. Jaisha has tested positive for Influenza ‘A’ H1N1, two days after her training partner Sudha Singh was found to be suffering from the same illness.

The two had returned from the Olympic Games on Saturday.

Jaisha’s throat swab and blood samples were drawn by doctors at the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) on Wednesday.

The RGICD Director Shashidhar Buggi told The Hindu on Thursday that the test report had been conveyed to the Health Department. “Although her symptoms were mild, we had started her on Tamiflu, the anti-viral drug for treatment of H1N1. We had asked her to get admitted but she refused,” Dr. Buggi said.

Jaisha had reported with mild fever, body ache, joint pain and exhaustion, he added. The 33-year-old, who competed in the women's marathon in Rio, had moved out of the Sports Authority of India premises and was staying with a friend. She was admitted to Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road. “Our Senior Scientific Officer is in communication with the hospital,” said SAI Regional Director M. Shyam Sunder.

“Jaisha will be treated there,” he said.