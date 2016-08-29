The Indian senior men’s and women’s sailing team will soon have a foreign coach. It is reliably learnt that a Briton based in Australia has been finalised as the head coach by the Yachting Association of India (YAI) and his name has been forwarded to the Government of India for formal approval.

“YAI had shortlisted around 21 names and the Briton was chosen among them. We expect him to come on board very soon,” said a source to The Hindu here on Monday. He will be in charge of the team for the 2018 Asiad and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The services of Peter Conway, who trained the Indian team previously, were terminated in June this year. His tenure was till March 2017.

While thanking the Tamil Nadu Government for giving 2.75 acres of land to the TN Sailing Association (TNSA) for an academy, TNSA said it was looking forward to sign the MoU with Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. This may be the beginning of many good things to come.

After the completion of the project, TNSA is keen to host the 2019 ISAF Youth World championship here, said Ashok R. Thakkar, Commodore of the TNSA.