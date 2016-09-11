‘You have achieved something what I could not. I would have loved to meet both of you in person’

Gymanst Dipa Karmakar, who missed out on an Olympic medal by a whisker recently, showered praise on Thangavelu Mariyappan and Varun Singh Bhati for winning gold and bronze medals at the Rio Paralympics.

“You have achieved something what I could not. I would have loved to meet both of you in person,” Dipa said.

Dipa’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi said: “Proud to be an Indian. You [Mariyappan and Bhati] have made us proud.”

Mariyappan won the gold in men’s high jump T-42 event at the Paralympics by jumping a personal best of 1.89 metres.

Noida lad Bhati also secured a personal best of 1.86m in the same event to win a bronze.