TOPICS

sports event

paralympic games

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, on Tuesday, congratulated Deepa Malik on becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a medal at the Paralympics.

She won a silver medal in the women’s shot put event with a throw of 4.61m at the Rio Paralympics.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Deepa Malik who made history at Rio and won silver medal. The daughter of Haryana has done the state and the country proud....it was Sakshi Malik who brought the country first medal in wrestling in Olympics, now Deepa is the first woman athlete from India to win a medal at the Paralympics. Our daughters are bringing laurels and we are proud of them.”

According to the new State policy, Deepa Malik is entitled to get Rs. 4 crore as cash prize for her achievement.

More In: Other Sports | Sport | News
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Malhotra had got past Pakistan's Shahjahan Khan in the first round 11-7, 14-12, 11-9 then removed fifth seed Martin Knight of New Zealand in the quarters 8-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4.

Vikram Malhotra loses in close final
The Indian defense was impeccable and forced the Chinese into committing errors. India scored 22 points of turnovers.

India beats China in Asia Challenge basketball

Deepa Malik: 'Want to use this silver to support disabled Indian women'
Abhinav Bindra celebrates with coach Gaby Buehlmann after winning the men's 10m air rifle gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Abhinav Bindra: It was a collective failure in Rio
More »
go back to thehindu.com