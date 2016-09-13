Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, on Tuesday, congratulated Deepa Malik on becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a medal at the Paralympics.

She won a silver medal in the women’s shot put event with a throw of 4.61m at the Rio Paralympics.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Deepa Malik who made history at Rio and won silver medal. The daughter of Haryana has done the state and the country proud....it was Sakshi Malik who brought the country first medal in wrestling in Olympics, now Deepa is the first woman athlete from India to win a medal at the Paralympics. Our daughters are bringing laurels and we are proud of them.”

According to the new State policy, Deepa Malik is entitled to get Rs. 4 crore as cash prize for her achievement.