Tanveer crowned champion

Bengaluru: Abdul Wahid Tanveer of TVS Racing was crowned the MRF Mogrip FMSCI National Supercross champion after the sixth and final round of the season here on Sunday.

His teammate K.P. Aravind dominated proceedings on the day, winning the SX1 Group ‘A’ and Indian Experts Group ‘B’ races, but Tanveer, who finished second in both events, had already done enough over the season to claim the title.

Tanveer finished with 190 points, with Aravind, who missed the Delhi and Jaipur rounds as he was preparing for Dakar, ended on 160. Yash Pawar was third with 147. — Special Correspondent

