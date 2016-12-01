Other Sports

Saina, Sai Praneeth in quarterfinals

Top seed Saina Nehwal defeated  Indonesia’s Dinar Dyah Ayustine to reach the quarterfinals of the Macau Open Grand Prix Gold badminton here on Thursday.

Former World No. 1 Saina defeated Ayustine 17-21, 21-18, 21-12. She will next take on China’s Zhang Yiman.

B. Sai Praneeth also entered the quarterfinals beating Hong Kong’s fifth-seeded Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-15, 21-17. He will next take on Zhao Jun Peng of China.

However, it was curtains for P. Kashyap and the men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy.

Kashyap lost  13-21, 20-22 to Lin Yu Hsien of Chinese Taipei while  the pair of Manu and Sumeeth lost 20-22, 19-21 to Singapore’s Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Hendra Wijaya.

The results: Men (pre-quarterfinals): B. Sai Praneeth bt Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-15, 21-17; P. Kashyap lost to Yu Hsien 13-21, 20-22. Doubles: Manu Attri & B. Sumeet Reddy lost to Bawa Chrisnanta & Hendra Wijaya 20-22, 19-21.

Women (pre-quarterfinals): Saina Nehwal bt Dyah Ayustine 17-21, 21-18, 21-12.

