Jeho bags maiden title

H. Jeho of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board Academy beat fellow academy player Chinmaya Somaiya 4-1 to bag his maiden sub-junior boys’ title, while Maharashtra’s Dia Chitale downed Delhi’s Vanshika Bhargava 4-3 for the sub-junior girls’ crown in the 11Even Sports cadet and sub-junior National table tennis championships, which concluded here on Tuesday.

The results:

Sub-junior boys: Final: H. Jeho (PSPBA) bt Chinmaya Somaiya (PSPBA) 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-13, 11-9; Semifinals: Jeho bt Payas Jain (Del) 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 12-10, Chinmaya bt Yashansh Malik (Del) 3-11, 11-9, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3, 11-8; Doubles final: L. Alberto & Jeho (PSPBA) bt Tamal Ballav & Abir Roy (WB) 11-8, 6-11, 11-4, 11-8.

Sub-Junior girls: Final: Dia Chitale (Mah) bt Vanshika Bhargava (Del) 14-12, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 8-11, 11-7; Semifinals: Vanshika bt Vidhi Ameet Shah (Mah) 6-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6, Dia bt Swastika Ghosh (Mah) 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-4; Doubles final: Dia & Swastika bt Nikita Sarkar & Sataporni De 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Cadet Boys: Final: Divyansh Srivastava (UP) bt Sujan Bharadwaj (Kar) 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 13-15, 13-11, 11-8; Semifinals: Divyansh bt Preyesh Suresh Raj (TN) 11-5, 11-5, 2-11, 8-11, 11-8, Sujan bt Tharun Shanmugam (TN) 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9.

Cadet Girls: Final: Suhana Saini (Har) bt Kavyashree Baskar (TN) 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 13-15, 13-11, 11-8; Semifinals: Kavyashree bt Ambika Gupta (UP) 11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, Suhana bt Prithoki Chakraborti (WB) 11-8, 11-3, 5-11, 11-9. — Sports Bureau