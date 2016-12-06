Other Sports

Jeho bags maiden title

more-in

H. Jeho of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board Academy beat fellow academy player Chinmaya Somaiya 4-1 to bag his maiden sub-junior boys’ title, while Maharashtra’s Dia Chitale downed Delhi’s Vanshika Bhargava 4-3 for the sub-junior girls’ crown in the 11Even Sports cadet and sub-junior National table tennis championships, which concluded here on Tuesday.

The results:

Sub-junior boys: Final: H. Jeho (PSPBA) bt Chinmaya Somaiya (PSPBA) 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-13, 11-9; Semifinals: Jeho bt Payas Jain (Del) 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 12-10, Chinmaya bt Yashansh Malik (Del) 3-11, 11-9, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3, 11-8; Doubles final: L. Alberto & Jeho (PSPBA) bt Tamal Ballav & Abir Roy (WB) 11-8, 6-11, 11-4, 11-8.

Sub-Junior girls: Final: Dia Chitale (Mah) bt Vanshika Bhargava (Del) 14-12, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 8-11, 11-7; Semifinals: Vanshika bt Vidhi Ameet Shah (Mah) 6-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6, Dia bt Swastika Ghosh (Mah) 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-4; Doubles final: Dia & Swastika bt Nikita Sarkar & Sataporni De 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Cadet Boys: Final: Divyansh Srivastava (UP) bt Sujan Bharadwaj (Kar) 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 13-15, 13-11, 11-8; Semifinals: Divyansh bt Preyesh Suresh Raj (TN) 11-5, 11-5, 2-11, 8-11, 11-8, Sujan bt Tharun Shanmugam (TN) 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9.

Cadet Girls: Final: Suhana Saini (Har) bt Kavyashree Baskar (TN) 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 13-15, 13-11, 11-8; Semifinals: Kavyashree bt Ambika Gupta (UP) 11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, Suhana bt Prithoki Chakraborti (WB) 11-8, 11-3, 5-11, 11-9. — Sports Bureau

Post a Comment
More In Other Sports
table tennis
sport
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2016 11:44:29 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/Jeho-bags-maiden-title/article16768652.ece

© The Hindu