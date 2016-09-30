TOPICS

India defeated Pakistan 3-1 to set up a summit clash against host Bangladesh in the fourth men’s under-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Thursday.

India took the lead in the seventh minute through Shivam Anand and enhanced it thorugh Dilpreet Singh’s penalty-corner conversion in the 32nd minute.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess (46th) converted another penalty-corner to give India a comfortable lead before Pakistan managed a goal back through Amjad Ali Khan (63rd).

