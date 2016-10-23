India downs Pakistan in a pacy encounter

Has to dig deep against the defending champion

Top-ranked India had to dig deep to earn a 3-2 victory over defending champion Pakistan in a preliminary league match of the fourth Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Sunday.

India exhibited a composed defence when under pressure from early Pakistan raids and worked hard to gain control of the match.

Maiden goal



Pradeep Mor scored his maiden goal in his 13th international appearance to give India the lead in the 22nd minute. Pakistan then took the lead through strikes from Muhammad Rizwan Sr. in the 31st and Muhammad Irfan Jr. in the 39th.

Rupinder Pal Singh converted India’s only penalty corner in the 43rd while Ramandeep Singh made it 3-2 just a minute later by deflecting in a diagonal cross from Talwinder Singh.

Seven points for India





India now has seven points from three outings. It defeated Japan 10-2 in its first match and was held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea on Saturday. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a 4-2 loss against host Malaysia and then won 1-0 over South Korea in its previous matches.

The top four team from the round-robin competition will advance to the semifinals.

The results:

India 3 (Pradeep Mor 22, Rupinder Pal Singh 43, Ramandeep Singh 44) bt Pakistan 2 (Muhammad Rizwan Sr. 31, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 39).

Malaysia 7 bt Japan 2.