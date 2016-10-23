Sport » Hockey

Kuantan (Malaysia), October 23, 2016
Updated: October 23, 2016 23:44 IST

India downs Pakistan in a pacy encounter

  • PTI
Ramandeep Singh.
— File Photo: AFP
Has to dig deep against the defending champion

Top-ranked India had to dig deep to earn a 3-2 victory over defending champion Pakistan in a preliminary league match of the fourth Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Sunday.

India exhibited a composed defence when under pressure from early Pakistan raids and worked hard to gain control of the match.

Maiden goal

Pradeep Mor scored his maiden goal in his 13th international appearance to give India the lead in the 22nd minute. Pakistan then took the lead through strikes from Muhammad Rizwan Sr. in the 31st and Muhammad Irfan Jr. in the 39th.

Rupinder Pal Singh converted India’s only penalty corner in the 43rd while Ramandeep Singh made it 3-2 just a minute later by deflecting in a diagonal cross from Talwinder Singh.

Seven points for India

India now has seven points from three outings. It defeated Japan 10-2 in its first match and was held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea on Saturday. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a 4-2 loss against host Malaysia and then won 1-0 over South Korea in its previous matches.

The top four team from the round-robin competition will advance to the semifinals.

The results:

India 3 (Pradeep Mor 22, Rupinder Pal Singh 43, Ramandeep Singh 44) bt Pakistan 2 (Muhammad Rizwan Sr. 31, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 39).

Malaysia 7 bt Japan 2.

This victory gives India seven points from three outings. India had outplayed Japan 10-2 in its first outing, but was held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea yesterday.

Asian Champions Trophy: India beats arch-foes Pakistan 3-2
Star striker Faizal Saari scored two goals in Malaysia's massive 7-2 victory over Japan.

Malaysia outplays Japan 7-2 to stay on top

Pakistan had defeated India in the South Asian Games earlier this year.

Pakistan's hockey players told to be quiet ahead of India clash
The Koreans repeatedly caused ripples in the rival defence and found plenty of time and space to dribble into the scoring zone.

Fancied India held to 1-1 draw by rampant Koreans
Asian Champions Trophy: India rallies to hold South Korea

India drew 1-1 with South Korea in its second match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Saturday. For India, Lalit Up... »