Dubai, November 12, 2016
Updated: November 12, 2016 19:09 IST

Batra becomes first Indian president of FIH

  PTI
The Hindu
Narinder Batra.
His win means that the power centre of the sport will now move to Asia from Europe.

Narinder Batra has become the first Indian to be elected president of the Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH). He was voted to the top post by an overwhelming margin during the penultimate day of the 45th FIH Congress on Saturday.

Mr. Batra, who is the president of Hockey India, defeated David Balbirnie of Ireland and Australia’s Ken Read to become the 12th FIH president.

He got 68 votes in his favour, while Mr. Balbirnie and Mr. Read managed 29 and 13 votes, respectively.

The voting was conducted via a secret ballot through an electronic voting system.

His win means that the power centre of the sport will now move to Asia from Europe, which was ruling international hockey for decades.

