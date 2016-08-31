Gabonese international midfield dynamo Didier Ndong signed for Sunderland from French outfit Lorient on Wednesday for a club record fee of £13.6 million.

The 22-year-old — capped 18 times since making his debut in 2012 — signed a five-year contract with the Black Cats.

Gunners sign Mustafi



Arsenal has signed German international central defender Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia, the London club said on Tuesday. The Gunners are reported to have paid in the region of £35 million to clinch the deal to reinforce the team’s perceived weak spot. “He is at the right age,” Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger said.

Nasri joins Sevilla on loan



French midfielder Samir Nasri has joined La Liga side Sevilla from Manchester City on a season-long loan deal, both sides confirmed on Wednesday.

Hart loaned to Torino



Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed for Italian side Torino on loan for the rest of the season.

The Football Association gave the 29-year-old permission to leave the England camp on Monday so he could travel to Italy for a medical.

“Signing Joe Hart is a source of great satisfaction,” said a statement on Serie A side Torino’s website.

Bony joins Stoke on loan



Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony has joined Stoke City on a season-long loan from Manchester City.