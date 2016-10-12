Every game is unpredictable: Succi

Italian forward Davide Succi, who played for teams like Bologna and Palermo in Serie A, is looking for a fresh challenge in India.

On his 35th birthday on Tuesday, Succi spoke about his move to the Chennai outfit, his views on the Indian players and much more...

Excerpts:

What made you choose India?

I was looking for a new experience and have to thank Marco [Materazzi]. When he offered me the chance, I took it immediately. In India, football is developing and has a great future.

What are your first impressions of the league and Indian football in general?

The Indians are getting passionate about the game. Speaking about technical aspects, it is different to what I am used to. Every game is very balanced and unpredictable till the final minute.

What are the areas you think the Indian players are lagging?

The main difference is that player roles are defined back in Europe. For example, a defender is focused on how to position himself, when to push up and he really focuses on his own role. In India, those roles are not defined well. It is an area they should improve.

What should CFC do to improve its showing?

We need to play more as a team. In this kind of league, things can change quickly. We need to be more focused and play as a team.