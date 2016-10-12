Sport » Football

CHENNAI, October 12, 2016
Updated: October 12, 2016 03:28 IST

Every game is unpredictable: Succi

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Davide Succi.
— Photo: V. Ganesan
Davide Succi.

Italian forward Davide Succi, who played for teams like Bologna and Palermo in Serie A, is looking for a fresh challenge in India.

On his 35th birthday on Tuesday, Succi spoke about his move to the Chennai outfit, his views on the Indian players and much more...

Excerpts:

What made you choose India?

I was looking for a new experience and have to thank Marco [Materazzi]. When he offered me the chance, I took it immediately. In India, football is developing and has a great future.

What are your first impressions of the league and Indian football in general?

The Indians are getting passionate about the game. Speaking about technical aspects, it is different to what I am used to. Every game is very balanced and unpredictable till the final minute.

What are the areas you think the Indian players are lagging?

The main difference is that player roles are defined back in Europe. For example, a defender is focused on how to position himself, when to push up and he really focuses on his own role. In India, those roles are not defined well. It is an area they should improve.

What should CFC do to improve its showing?

We need to play more as a team. In this kind of league, things can change quickly. We need to be more focused and play as a team.

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Germany players celebrate a goal against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Germany cruises to 2-0 win over Northern Ireland
England goalkeeper Joe Hart makes a save against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Inspired Hart earns England a point in Slovenia
Diego Forlan did not start for Mumbai City FC on Tuesday.

Mumbai City FC coach unsure on extent of Forlan injury
Javier Lara of Atletico de Kolkata celebrates his equaliser.

ISL: Lara stunner helps ATK grab point
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FANTASTIC INDEED: Germany's Jerome Boateng (right) kicks a ball just before crossing the line during the Euro 2016 Group C soccer match against Ukraine on June 12, 2016.
Tear gas, great goals and acrobatic saves have shared the headlines in the first round of group matches at the 2016 European Championship.


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Football

Baljit Sahni

I learnt how to remain fit from marquee players, says Sahni

‘If we take care of our bodies, we can play for long.’ »