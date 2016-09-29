The AFC Under-16 championship has now entered the business end of the tournament with only four teams remaining standing.

Japan, Iraq, DPR Korea and Iran will take the field on Thursday knowing full well they have qualified for next year’s U-17 World Cup by virtue of being the top-four placed teams in the competition. Japan has been ruthless this campaign, scoring an eye-watering 22 goals in the four games so far. Unsurprisingly, the top two scorers are from Yoshiro Moriyama’s side; Tanahashi Akito and Kubo Takefusa with four goals each.

However, the Japanese coach isn’t taking its opponent lightly, lavishing praise on Iraq as “one of the best teams of the generation” ahead of the clash at the DMC Stadium.

“Iraq was the champion of the AFC U-14 Championship two years ago. So they are definitely one of the best teams of this generation,” said Moriyama.

Meanwhile, Iraq coach Qahtan Chitheer is optimistic of his side’s chances.

“Japan is a good team with exceptional players and it’s obvious they play a high level of football,” said Chitheer.

“But I believe we have a good chance in this game and we will look to implement an effective strategy and tactics to combat them. We are very proud to represent Arab football, as we are the last remaining Arab country in this competition, so we will try very hard to reach the final.”

In the second semifinal, defending champion DPR Korea will have to contend with a buoyant Iran, which is fresh from a 5-0 hammering of Vietnam in the quarterfinals.

DPR Korea just about made it to the last four, courtesy a tiring 4-2 penalty shoot-out win against Oman, but will look to be the first team to successfully defend its title that would mean an unprecedented third AFC Under-16 championship.

“We have played four tough matches and physically we’re tired so we must try and fully recover. We have to assess our quarterfinal performance and again look to improve for the next match,” said DPR Korea coach Yun jong-su.

Iran, on the back of a comfortable quarterfinal victory over Vietnam, will look to add to its only title in 2008.