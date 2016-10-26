V. Shibi Jawahar’s all-round effort (74 & three for 26) helped Tiruchi defeat Karur by 132 runs in the TNCA under-23 inter-District cricket tournament here on Tuesday.

In another match, Srirangan’s knock of 120 set up a 61-run win for Villupuram over Tiruvarur at Theni.

The scores:

At Dharmapuri: Dharmapuri 73 in 22.3 overs (S. Gunalan three for 32, M. Prasanth three for two) lost to Puducherry77 for three 12.2 overs (A. Ganapathy 36).

Ramanathapuram 197 for nine in 50 overs (S. Chinnamaruthu 45, S. Vigneshwaran 34, K. Nagaprasath 32, R. Divakar four for 38) lost to Tiruvallur 198 for five in 26.3 overs (G. Gokul 53, R. Nandhagopal 39, A. Jerome 32, S. Sowminarayanan three for 30).

At Kancheepuram: Kanyakumari 64 in 22 overs (R.V. Parasaran four for 30, R. Sachit Rai three for six) lost to Kancheepuram 65 for three in 16.1 overs.

Sivaganga 158 in 41.3 overs (K. Manikandan 25, G. Vinodhkumar three for 22, S. Mohan Kumar three for 41) lost to Namakkal 159 for six in 29.3 overs (S. Sanjay Shrinivas 58, R. Logesh 30, K. Kabin Sanjay three for 36).

At Nagapattinam: Nagapattinam 286 for eight in 50 overs (J. Anthony Raj 31, S. Siddharth 42, R. Arun Nivas 43, N.R. Aravindh 52 n.o.) bt Virudhunagar 114 in 29.5 overs (U. Muthukumar 34, D. Rahul three for 42, B. Aiyappan four for 32).

At Pudukottai: Coimbatore 260 for three in 41 overs (T.K. Gowtham Raj 73, S. Sujay 64 n.o., Mithun 34, Mohammed Ashik 70 ) bt Erode 57 in 23.5 overs (K. Gowtham Thamarai Kannan three for 23, S. Dinesh Kumar three for nine).

Krishnagiri 210 in 49 overs (M. Suriya 25, Mohammed 40, N. Suriya 42, P. Vijay four for 32) bt Pudukottai 103 in 25.5 overs (J. Prabakaran 34, R. Govindraj four for 25).

At Tiruvannamalai: Thanjavur 188 in 50 overs (V.S. Vasu 61) lost to Nilgiris 189 for six in 47.1 overs (R. Rahul 50 n.o., A. Mani 48, M. Ismail 29, S. Prakash three for 47).

Tuticorin 164 in 45.4 overs (Muruganantham 47, Frank Sibu 33, S. Selvaganapathi four for 23) lost to Tiruvannamalai 168 for seven in 30.2 overs (S. Krishnakumar 57 n.o., K. Rajkumar 39, Jonty Rhodes three for 40).

At Tiruchi: Tiruchi 303 for eight in 50 overs (N.S. Harish 56, V. Shibi Jawahar 74, R. Santhosh Raj 29, S. Inbarasu 50, S. Arun Raj 32, K. Meganathan three for 41) bt Karur 171 for six in 50 overs (C.K. Virat Harish 71, J. Aravind 30, V. Shibi Jawahar three for 26).

Cuddalore 211 in 45.5 overs (H. Suhail Ahmed 36, S. Santhanadevan 40, R. Rajkumar 39, M. Dharmendran three for eight) lost to Madurai 214 for seven in 44.1 overs (K.M. Om Prakash 44, B. Prasanth 33, T. Ramesh Thangaraj 34, R. Rajkumar three for 35).

At Theni: Villupuram 266 for six in 50 overs (Srirangan 120, S. Vignesh 57, Vijayan three for 42) bt Tiruvarur 205 for seven in 50 overs (Silambarasan 54 n.o., Barathwaj 54, Vijayan 53 n.o.).

Theni 170 in 49.1 overs (Karthick Sevlam 48 n.o., Arun Kanna 33,, M. Selvakumaran three for 23, B. Logu three for 34) lost to Tirupur 174 for seven in 44.2 overs (D. Gowri Shankar 62, G. Surender 41, V. Naveen three for 55).

At Tirunelveli: Tirunelveli 114 in 31.3 overs (M. Gowtham 28, S. Veerapandi 27) lost to Vellore 118 for three in 23.2 overs (S. Mohamed Sufriyan 45).

Dindugul 255 for nine in 50 overs (Y. Surya 72, M. Dhanapal 46, Edwin Arasan 42, S. Suraj Anton 33, A. Lakshminarayanan 26, S. Mathivanan three for 32, S. Vinoth Kumar three for 44) bt Perambalur 114 in 35.1 overs (T. Rajkumar four for 30).