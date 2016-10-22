Rain and bad light forced the second day’s play in the Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy cricket match between Vidarbha and Assam to be abandoned without a ball being bowled at the St. Xavier’s College ground here on Friday.

The damage was done by heavy rain early in the morning. The wet outfield prevented a prompt start and the super sopper was pressed into service to dry the outfield. The ground staff worked tirelessly but the overcast sky and lack of sunshine delayed their efforts to get the outfield fit for play in time.

The umpires after the first inspection at 11 a.m. decided to take an early lunch. However, umpires during the second inspection at 12.45 found that wet patches in the outfield near the sight screen at the college end.

Shortly a slight drizzle for a few minutes forced the covers back on the pitch. The conditions improved and the umpires after third inspection at 1.30 p.m. decided to take an early tea and start the play after 2.30 p.m.

But as the as two overnight batsmen and the Assam fielders made their way to the middle for the play to begin, the light faded again forcing the umpires to call off the play at 4 p.m. The conditions didn’t improve forcing the day’s play to be abandoned.

With forecast for more rain in the coming days, the prospects look bleak.