Rain and bad light forced the second day’s play in the Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy cricket match between Vidarbha and Assam to be abandoned without a ball being bowled at the St. Xavier’s College ground here on Friday.

The damage was done by heavy rain early in the morning. The wet outfield prevented a prompt start and the super sopper was pressed into service to dry the outfield. The ground staff worked tirelessly but the overcast sky and lack of sunshine delayed their efforts to get the outfield fit for play in time.

The umpires after the first inspection at 11 a.m. decided to take an early lunch. However, umpires during the second inspection at 12.45 found that wet patches in the outfield near the sight screen at the college end.

Shortly a slight drizzle for a few minutes forced the covers back on the pitch. The conditions improved and the umpires after third inspection at 1.30 p.m. decided to take an early tea and start the play after 2.30 p.m.

But as the as two overnight batsmen and the Assam fielders made their way to the middle for the play to begin, the light faded again forcing the umpires to call off the play at 4 p.m. The conditions didn’t improve forcing the day’s play to be abandoned.

With forecast for more rain in the coming days, the prospects look bleak.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
The Supreme Court came down hard on BCCI and its State associations for failing to implement Lodha Panel recommendations.

SC orders appointment of auditor to scrutinise BCCI accounts
India last played a Test series with DRS in use was way back in 2008 when it played an away series against Sri Lanka.

India to use DRS for Test series against England

TNCA reveals impacts of hindered funding
“We are not at logger heads as some people have been claiming. We see problems in implementing the recommendations and have conveyed the same to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Anurag Thakur: ‘Have highest respect for judiciary’

More »
go back to thehindu.com