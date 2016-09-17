Kiwi batsmen have a good hit

Tom Latham showed good application as he racked up a half century on the first day of the tour match against Mumbai. — Photo: R. V. Moorthy

New Zealand got the better part of the bargain on Day One of its three-day practice match following a good ‘hit’ in the middle and then pushing Mumbai on the defensive with an early wicket.

Asked to bat on a warm Friday, New Zealand briskly scored 324 for seven in 75 overs and declared the innings. Thereafter, when Mumbai batted, speedster Trent Boult sent back Jay Bista in the first over. At stumps, Mumbai was 29 for one.

Playing in India for the first time, Tom Latham hit 10 boundaries in his 55 but equally significant was the fact that he spent over two and a half hours in the middle.

Unlike his teammates, Latham displayed more patience and looked very comfortable against the variety of bowlers he faced before deciding to retire.

Skipper Kane Willamson was more dominating in his 50 by punishing the spinners more. Ross Taylor fell for 41 after hitting two sixes and four (out of five) boundaries off leg-spinner Parikshit Valsangkar.

In the later part of the innings, the spin-trio of Mitchell Santner, Mark Craig and Ish Sodhi proved they were no bunny with the bat.

All nine Kiwi batsmen on view reached double figures and sent the ball across the ropes at least twice. The fact that New Zealand managed to hit nine sixes and 44 boundaries reflected its positive approach.

The hot conditions prevailing in the Capital did make things difficult for the visiting team but every Kiwi batsman showed the willingness to stay at the wicket.

Barring the early exit of off-form Martin Guptill, who hit a six off the fifth delivery of the match off Balwinder Sandhu but later fell to the same bowler in chasing an away-swinger, New Zealand had every reason to be pleased.

Among the nine Mumbai bowlers on view, only Sandhu made an impression following his disciplined effort.

The scores:

New Zealand — 1st innings: Martin Guptill c Tare b Sandhu 15, Tom Latham retd. out 55, Kane Williamson c Tare b Sandhu 50, Ross Taylor lbw b Gohil 41, Henry Nicholls lbw b Lad 29 (49, 5x4), B-J. Watling retd. out 21, Mitchell Santner c Gohil b Dabholkar 45, Mark Craig (not out) 33, Ish Sodhi (not out) 29; Extras (b-2, lb-1, nb-3): 6; Total (for seven wkts. decl. in 75 overs): 324.

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-115, 3-151, 4-184, 5-210, 6-235, 7-281.

Mumbai bowling: Balwinder Sandhu 11-5-21-2, Tushar Deshpande 5-0-29-0, Vishal Dabholkar 14-0-75-1, Royston Dias 6-2-20-0, Parikshit Valsangkar 9-1-46-0, Harshal Soni 4-0-21-0, Vijay Gohil 13-1-58-1, Siddhesh Lad 9-1-34-1, Jay Bista 4-0-17-0.

Mumbai — 1st innings: Jay Bista c Watling b Boult 0, Kaustabh Pawar (batting) 5, Armaan Jaffer (batting) 24; Total (for one wkt. in 13 overs): 29.

Fall of wicket: 1-0.

New Zealand bowling: Trent Boult 3-2-5-1, Neil Wagner 4-2-3-0, Mitchell Santner 4-1-10-0, Bracewell 2-0-11-0.

Toss: Mumbai.